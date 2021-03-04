Analysts Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magnite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Magnite reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MGNI traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 8,458,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,626. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

