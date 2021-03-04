Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $269.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -997.37 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

