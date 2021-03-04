Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $46.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.43 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

PFBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. 77,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,849. The stock has a market cap of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

