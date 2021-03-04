Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

