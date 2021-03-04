Analysts Anticipate Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. 950,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

