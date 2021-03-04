Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.44. Camping World posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Camping World stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.