Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce $153.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $155.46 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $589.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.17 million to $594.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $717.88 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.45. 129,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,993. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 293.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Endava by 3,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endava by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

