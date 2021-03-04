Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $28.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

