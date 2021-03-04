Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,548. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 2,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,799. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.