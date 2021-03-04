Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE: AND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

2/25/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00.

2/24/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.25 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$38.50.

2/12/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$36.25 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

AND traded up C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.48. 52,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.27. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

