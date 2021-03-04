Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target at $23.13

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $17.39 on Monday. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

