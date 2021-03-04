Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $16.63

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,139. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.