Analysts Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. 22,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

