Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Price Target at $3.80

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 761,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,668. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

