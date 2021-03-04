Analyzing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American National Bankshares and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $108.03 million 3.32 $20.91 million $3.10 10.55 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 2.97 $1.74 billion $0.38 26.39

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

