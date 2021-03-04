Analyzing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canoo and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.53 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -57.56

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strattec Security.

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34%

Summary

Strattec Security beats Canoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

