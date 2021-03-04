Andritz’s (ADRZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ADRZY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

