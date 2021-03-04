Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.30.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 over the last three months.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

