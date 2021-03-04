Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

