Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

