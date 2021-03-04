Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $67,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.35.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.50. 31,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,792. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

