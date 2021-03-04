Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.8% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.35.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.48. 42,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,792. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

