AntiMatter Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.52 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.00477217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00078557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00491419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00051873 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

