Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.28 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L)’s previous dividend of $4.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 219.06 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 105.55 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.31.

Get Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.