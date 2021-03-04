Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alkermes by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Alkermes by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

