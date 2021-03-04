Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

