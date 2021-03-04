Aperio Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.26 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.