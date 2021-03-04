Aperio Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 77.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.