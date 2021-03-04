Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.