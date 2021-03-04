API3 1-Day Volume Tops $20.42 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $71.28 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00488094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00490699 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

