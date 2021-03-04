apM Coin (APM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $765,860.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $765,860.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

