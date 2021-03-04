Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Appen has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

