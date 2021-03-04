AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Down 16.8%

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price fell 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.25 and last traded at $134.82. 917,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 182,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.