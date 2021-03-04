Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 232,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,269,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

