Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

