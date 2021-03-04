Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

