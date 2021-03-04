Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 536.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TSCO opened at $153.79 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

