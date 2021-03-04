Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

TPB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,118. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

