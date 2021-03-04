Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

