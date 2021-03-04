APYSwap Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $10.61 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00477994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00078456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00495338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053391 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,477,737 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

