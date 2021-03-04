Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

