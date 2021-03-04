Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 183,801 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

