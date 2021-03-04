Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Acquires $68,550.00 in Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,384,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

