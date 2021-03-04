Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

