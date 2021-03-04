Argus Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $177.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Argus from $140.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.48.

NYSE ALB opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

