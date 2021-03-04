ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 855,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

