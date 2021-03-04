Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.44. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

