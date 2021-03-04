Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000.

MGC stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $140.53.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.