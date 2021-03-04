Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

