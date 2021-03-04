Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

